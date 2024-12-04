Manchester United 'scrap plans to wear LGBT rainbow jacket after devout Muslim player NOUSSAIR MAZRAOUI refused to wear it'







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Manchester United have reportedly abandoned their plans to wear LGBT rainbow jackets ahead of their match against Everton after Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui refused to participate in the campaign.

The decision, made just hours before kick-off, came as Mazraoui, a devout Muslim, cited his religious beliefs as the reason for not wearing the pride-themed attire.

In response to Mazraoui's stance, the club opted to cancel the entire initiative to avoid singling out the player publicly.

This incident follows United's two-year tradition of supporting the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign by wearing pride-themed jerseys during pre-match warm-ups. The controversy has reportedly left some team-mates unhappy with the outcome.

In a statement today, Manchester United said the club 'welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community', adding: 'We are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.

'We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters' club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.

'Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club's position.'

United's LGBT fan group Rainbow Devils this morning issued a response, saying they were 'disappointed' in the summer signing.

In a post on X, the organisation wrote: 'As part of this year's Rainbow Laces campaign, Rainbow Devils worked closely with - and had great support from - Manchester United and the Fan Engagement team.

'This has included working with the Manchester United Foundation to spread the message of inclusivity with local schools, to a Q&A with two Men's first team players, to supportive messages from many Men and Women first team players (including an individual one from captain Bruno Fernandes).

'On this latter occasion, which was United's official Rainbow Laces game, the players were due to wear specially designed jackets pre-match to mark the occasion. Shortly before the game, Rainbow Devils was informed that these jackets would not be worn.

'The reason being that one of the matchday squad had refused to wear the jacket on the grounds of their personally held beliefs. Therefore, to maintain the team ethos and togetherness, none of the players would be wearing them.

Mazraoui's refusal follows a similar situation involving Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy, who also declined to wear the rainbow armband twice, citing his Muslim faith.

This development comes after England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi defied a Football Association reprimand by writing a religious message on his rainbow-coloured captain's armband last night.

'This was obviously a great disappointment to Rainbow Devils, but also to all those who had worked hard at the club to deliver this event. We are aware of who the player concerned is, but we feel it isn't our role to single him out, and risk spoiling all the other positive things that the majority of those at the club have done.

'We respect the right of this player to have his own views, whilst also feeling disappointed that he put the rest of the squad into a position where they felt that they couldn't wear their jackets.

'We also worry what kind of negative effect this incident might have on any player at the club who may be struggling with their sexuality'.