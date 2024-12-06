WAMUCHOMBA exposes the real reason RUTO orchestrated GACHAGUA's impeachment – This will surprise many





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has exposed the reason President William Ruto and his allies hounded former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua out of office.

Speaking yesterday, Wamuchomba alleged that the impeachment of Gachagua was a political plot by some people to cripple his voice in Mt Kenya.

According to the legislator, Gachagua’s impeachment was aimed at ensuring he became insignificant.

He noted that the chaos that followed Gachagua’s impeachment is similar to what he is facing now.

“First of all, you should be asking yourself, why was he impeached? Because the events of impeachment are the events that are following him even now.”

“Some people desperately want to make sure that the former deputy president or the second deputy president is not in the political equation,” stated Wamuchomba.

“There are people who felt Gachagua's presence would hinder their chances in 2027," she added.

The UDA MP, who has turned to a staunch opponent of Ruto's policies, argued that some people are uncomfortable with Gachagua's influence in the region and are seeking all means to stifle his political voice.

“I think he has just got the magic of putting together a very big following in the mountain. That very solid following is irking some people who feel that he shouldn't achieve that political milestone,” she asserted.

This comes as the rumblings in Mt Kenya over what direction the vote-rich region will head in the 2027 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST