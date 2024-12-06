Limuru MP KIRAGU CHEGE forced to run for his dear life after he was accosted by angry residents for allegedly hiring goons to attack GACHAGUA and his allies at a funeral (VIDEO).


Friday, December 6, 2024 - Limuru Member of Parliament Kiragu Chege was whisked to safety by his security team after his constituents confronted him and accused him of hiring goons to disrupt a funeral where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies were attacked.

The UDA-allied MP, who is among Ruto’s sympathizers in the Mt Kenya region, had visited his constituency when he was accosted by the rowdy youths.

In the video, the elderly MP is seen surrounded by his security team as the youths bay for his blood.

He was escorted to his car before fleeing the scene.

Watch the video.

