KEN LUSAKA leads as Controller of Budget MARGARET NYAKANG’O lists governors ‘looting public coffers’ – Look! Full list





Friday, December 6, 2024 – Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has exposed governors with multiple bank accounts which they allegedly stash their 'loot'

This comes as governors continue to defend their move to have several bank accounts some of which they cannot even explain.

According to Nyakang’o in Bungoma, Governor Ken Lusaka is running 300 bank accounts that the report says are suspicious since they are not under the Central Bank of Kenya.

Governor Benjamin Cheboi's Baringo County ranks second after Bungoma, operating 292 bank accounts, including 256 reportedly for health facilities.

Other counties operating unlawful accounts in multiple commercial banks include Elgeyo Marakwet County (155 bank accounts), Kajiado (50), Embu (46), and Kakamega (44), while Kwale and Migori are operating 64 and 76 bank accounts, respectively.

“The county government uses commercial bank accounts to operate the above-established funds contrary to Regulations 82(1)(b) of the PFM (County Governments) Regulations, 2015, which requires that County Government bank accounts must be opened and maintained at the Central Bank of Kenya,” notes Nyakang’o in her report on Baringo County.

The move has triggered a series of questions, especially from Senators, who want to know the truth about the fictitious accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST