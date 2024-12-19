WAJACKOYA: If the Luhyas had voted for me en masse in 2022, I would be the President of Kenya today.





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Roots Party leader, Prof. David Luchiri Wajackoyah, has faulted the Luhya community for his loss in the 2022 presidential race and the tribal voting patterns among Kenyan electorates.

Speaking in an interview with Spice FM Thursday, Wajackoyah criticised the electorate for prioritising tribal affiliations over merit and leadership qualities.

He lamented that had the Luhya community fully supported him, he would have secured the presidency.

“If the Luhyas alone elected me, I would be the president today. But you know where they went. Let them eat their arrogance," Wajackoyah said.

He further claimed that, unlike communities such as the Kikuyus, Luhyas require financial incentives to support a candidate, noting that the current state of politics makes it unlikely for him to win without compromising his principle

Wajackoyah expressed disappointment with the current voting trends, noting that older generations focus on a candidate’s background and financial status rather than their vision and ability to lead.

“I will not give what I do not have. And even if I have it, I will not give the interest I’m supposed to pay on loans. If that’s the way it is, so be it,” Wajackoyah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST