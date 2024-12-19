Uproar as BURUBURU Traffic Police Officers buy ‘monster cars’ using bribes they collect from poor Kenyans – EACC should act ASAP





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Traffic officers from Buruburu Police Station are accused of reaping where they did not sow, tarnishing President William Ruto's administration.

According to the latest poll, only 1 percent of Kenyans trust President William Ruto, and this may reflect the reality, considering the actions of Buruburu police officers.

Officers, particularly from the traffic division, have allegedly been collecting millions daily, reinforcing former President Uhuru Kenyatta's claim that the country loses over Sh 2 billion daily to corruption.

Buruburu traffic police officers have bought monster cars using proceeds of crimes yet the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is not acting despite being on taxpayers’ payroll.

Last year, EACC arrested and dismissed some Buruburu police officers involved in corruption, but the vice has since tripled.

Now, all officers at the station appear to serve their own interests, not the public, despite being paid by Kenyan taxpayers.

The rogue officers collect bribes at Buruburu Police Station gate, Kariobangi Roundabout, Kariobangi South Roundabout, Jogoo Road, outside Buruburu Full Gospel Church, and along Outering Road.

