PHOTOs of an alleged NIS agent who has been trailing RIGATHI GACHAGUA – What could be his mission?





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shared a photo of a man believed to be a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer who has been trailing him.

According to Gachagua, the man driving a car registered KCR 919U was trailing him on Wednesday while he attended a burial in Kitui County.

These details emerged as the former second in command accused NIS under the leadership of Noordin Haji of planning to assassinate him before he was impeached in October this year.

Here are photos of the alleged NIS officer and the car he was using to trail Gachagua.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.