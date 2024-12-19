Videos of an International School that President RUTO is reportedly constructing emerge - It rivals Kenyatta-family-owned Peponi School (VIDEO).





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has expanded his business empire by venturing into the lucrative education sector.

The head of state, who has invested billions in various sectors of the economy, is in the process of constructing an international school in Uasin Gishu County.

The multi-billion project is located near Faruok Kibet’s expansive farm in Moiben.

Once complete, Ruto will join a group of elite Kenyans such as members of the Kenyatta family who own international schools.

Kenyatta family owns the prestigious Peponi School located along Thika Road.

This comes even as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times and unfavorable business environment due to punitive taxes.

Watch the videos.

Videos of an International School that President RUTO is reportedly constructing emerge - It rivals Kenyatta-family-owned Peponi School pic.twitter.com/fQQUSuBVpv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.