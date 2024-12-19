EACC urged to investigate Buruburu Police Station over allegations of massive corruption and bribery.





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been called upon to train its guns at Buruburu Police Station over alleged massive corruption and bribery.

Buruburu Police Station is emerging as a den of corruption and bribery, despite President William Ruto expressing his commitment to eradicating the two vices.

Traffic police officers at the station are accused of exploiting motorists for bribes, enabling them to afford luxurious lifestyles.

Since Monday, they have reportedly been operating in groups, arresting unsuspecting motorists on petty charges such as unpainted roofs and faulty headlights.

A woman told The Kenyan Daily Post she was arrested by a female officer of Meru origin who acted arrogantly as if she "owned the country."

Another man claimed a short traffic officer from the Mt. Kenya region had purchased a Harrier SUV with bribes collected from innocent motorists caught in his rogue operations.

Buruburu residents are now asking President William Ruto and the Interior Ministry to curb massive corruption at the station or they take the law into their hands.

“These traffic officers move in groups and they demand bribes from every motorist and they demand hefty bribes as Kenyans continue to battle the high cost of living, ’said a motorist who was arrested at the gate of the police station on Thursday.

Another resident urged the EACC to lay traps on these officers and ensure they are jailed to teach other rogue officers a lesson.

The rogue officers allegedly collect bribes at various locations, including the Buruburu Police Station gate, Kariobangi Roundabout, Kariobangi South Roundabout, Jogoo Road near Buruburu Full Gospel Church, and along Outering Road.

