“Hawa watu ni wajinga sana. Mikebe tupu.’’ VIDEO of PASTOR EZEKIEL demeaning junior pastors in his church in front of the congregation sparks reactions (WATCH).





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Controversial pastor Ezekiel Odero of Newlife Church and Prayer Centre was filmed demeaning junior pastors during a church service attended by hundreds of his followers at his expansive church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Ezekiel lectured the junior pastors like kids and called them stupid, as his congregants watched.

“Hawa watu ni wajinga sana. Mikebe tupu,” Ezekiel said, pointing at the junior pastors.

His actions have sparked reactions on social media, with many people calling him out for using his position as a senior pastor to demean his juniors.

Judging from the video, the junior pastors almost worship him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.