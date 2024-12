Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A video has emerged of Malindi residents confronting their former MCA, Farhad Mohamed, for allegedly looting public funds.

Farhard was accused of looting Sh 700 million together with Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mungaro.

The incident is said to have occurred during a protest at the Malindi Municipality Office, where residents were calling out corruption and mismanagement in the county's leadership.

