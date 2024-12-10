CJ KOOME forms a task force to probe ‘JURISPESA’ allegations in the Judiciary by lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has agreed to form a task force to investigate claims of massive corruption allegations in the Judiciary raised by renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi.
Ahmednasir, popularly known as 'GrandMullah,' has alleged that the Judiciary is a corruption hub where justice is traded for money, coining the term 'Jurispesa' to describe it.
In a statement on Monday, Koome
directed the secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to deploy an
investigative team to engage lawyer Ahmednasir after he alleged that some
judges were involved in corruption.
Koome noted that the
investigative team, which will be drawn from JSC, will engage Ahmednasir with
the aim of obtaining details of the allegations he made.
The CJ asked the outspoken
lawyer to cooperate with the officers from JSC, adding that the secretary of
the commission will inform the public of the progress while providing monthly
updates on the status of complaints before the JSC.
"I have directed the
Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission to deploy an investigative team drawn
from the JSC to engage with Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC, with a view to obtaining
particulars of the allegations made on the social media platform X with a view
to progressing the complaints (if comprehensively and fully made) to the
Judicial Service Commission for action.
"I ask Ahmednasir
Abdullahi, SC, to cooperate with the officers from the JSC if indeed the
allegations made are in good faith and with a view to ensuring that the
judiciary operates in an open and transparent manner for the benefit of all
Kenyans," Koome remarked.
