CJ KOOME forms a task force to probe ‘JURISPESA’ allegations in the Judiciary by lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has agreed to form a task force to investigate claims of massive corruption allegations in the Judiciary raised by renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Ahmednasir, popularly known as 'GrandMullah,' has alleged that the Judiciary is a corruption hub where justice is traded for money, coining the term 'Jurispesa' to describe it.

In a statement on Monday, Koome directed the secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to deploy an investigative team to engage lawyer Ahmednasir after he alleged that some judges were involved in corruption.

Koome noted that the investigative team, which will be drawn from JSC, will engage Ahmednasir with the aim of obtaining details of the allegations he made.

The CJ asked the outspoken lawyer to cooperate with the officers from JSC, adding that the secretary of the commission will inform the public of the progress while providing monthly updates on the status of complaints before the JSC.

"I have directed the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission to deploy an investigative team drawn from the JSC to engage with Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC, with a view to obtaining particulars of the allegations made on the social media platform X with a view to progressing the complaints (if comprehensively and fully made) to the Judicial Service Commission for action.

"I ask Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC, to cooperate with the officers from the JSC if indeed the allegations made are in good faith and with a view to ensuring that the judiciary operates in an open and transparent manner for the benefit of all Kenyans," Koome remarked.

