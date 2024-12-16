Veteran Kikuyu Benga musician WANGARI WA KABERA and her friends filmed misbehaving with a gun while heavily intoxicated - DCI please!! (VIDEO).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Veteran Kikuyu Benga musician Wangari Wa Kabera is on the spot after she was filmed with her friends misbehaving with a gun while heavily intoxicated.

In the video, Wangari’s male friend who was armed with a pistol and drunk, was seen firing several shots while staggering.

He was firing the shots to honour her as a legend, claiming it was a gun salute.

Handling a gun while drunk is an offense in Kenya.

The Firearms Act of Kenya prohibits carrying a firearm while drunk or disorderly. A person who misuses a firearm while under the influence of alcohol may face a fine of Sh5 million or up to seven years in prison.

Veteran Kikuyu benga musician WANGARI WA KABERA and her friends filmed misbehaving with a gun while heavily intoxicated pic.twitter.com/LqPvlMmfHD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 16, 2024

