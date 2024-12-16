Armed violent robbery filmed outside a residential apartment in Langata in the middle of the night - The city is not safe (VIDEO).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - A resident of Langata filmed an armed robbery incident that took place outside a residential apartment in the middle of the night.

In the 1am incident, a motorist is seen being accosted by an armed gang consisting of middle-aged men before being robbed at gunpoint.

The thugs wore caps to conceal their identity.

One of the thugs was filmed brandishing a pistol during the robbery incident which happened around the Deliverance area.

Fearing for his life, the victim had no option but to surrender to the armed gang.

The incident comes at a time when crime is on the rise in different parts of the city as the festive season fast approaches.

Watch the video

Hi Nyakundi... kindly create awareness cz i dont know whether we're safe here....A robbery has just happened outside our gate around 1:00am today. ... This is Langata, Deliverance area pale between Breeze Estate n Jairo Apartment . pic.twitter.com/P8W1eEhcne — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) December 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.