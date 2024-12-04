US judge denounces President JOE BIDEN's pardon of his son saying he misrepresented the criminal case

Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - The judge who presided over Hunter Biden's federal tax case in Los Angeles rebuked President Joe Biden for pardoning his son this week, saying he misrepresented the facts of his son's criminal case when he announced the move.
In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi also
called out the president for maligning law enforcement and the justice system
in his rationale for issuing the clemency, and the judge even indicated that
part of the pardon may be unconstitutional.
The criticism of a sitting president from a federal judge
adds to the condemnation by both Republicans and Democrats of the president's
extraordinary decision Sunday to give the "full and unconditional"
pardon after repeatedly saying he wouldn't.
Scarsi, who was nominated to the federal bench by
then-President Trump, took issue with the claim of unequal, biased treatment
that the president invoked to spare his son prison time in the tax case. The
pardon, which absolves Hunter Biden of any and all federal offenses in an
11-year period, also wiped away the verdict by a Delaware jury that convicted
him of illegally purchasing a handgun.
"The President asserts that Mr. Biden 'was treated
differently' from others 'who were late paying their taxes because of serious
addictions,'" Scarsi wrote.
The judge explained what he sees as the flaw in that
thinking: Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to tax evasion that occurred after he
became sober, when he misclassified personal expenses like luxury clothing,
escort services and his daughter's tuition as business expenses.
Scarsi also questioned Biden's assertion that no
"reasonable person" could reach "any other conclusion" than
Hunter Biden was singled out because of his last name.
"But two federal judges expressly rejected Mr. Biden's
arguments that the Government prosecuted Mr. Biden because of his familial
relation to the president," Scarsi wrote.
"And the President's own Attorney General and
Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the
charges.
"In the President's estimation, this legion of federal
civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people," the
judge wrote.
0 Comments