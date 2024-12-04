New York mayor open to the possibility of deporting migrants who have been charged with crimes







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - New York Mayor, Eric Adams has said that he is open to the possibility of deporting migrants who have been charged with crimes.

Asked during a Tuesday news briefing about how his own legal situation affects his view on migrants, Adams facing felony corruption and bribery charges in federal court, said the rights he has are not the same as someone who “snuck” into the country.

“I’m an American,” Adams said. “Americans have certain rights. The Constitution is for Americans, and I’m not a person that snuck into this country. … What rights I have, the person that decides to shoot the police officer, they should not have those same rights. OK? That’s my position.”

Adams, who has frequently said he wants to see changes to the city’s sanctuary city policies, told reporters he is open to working with Trump’s new border czar to set up a plan to deport those charged with crimes like shootings or rape.

Adams said he soon plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s new “border czar” Tom Homan on the incoming administration’s plans to potentially deport accused migrant criminals.

“My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you have abdicated your right to be in our city and I am open to figure out the best way to address that,” he said.

“You’ve got a guy, he’s on camera shooting at a police officer,” he said, referring to Bernardo Castro Mata, a 19-year-old from Venezuela who illegally crossed into the US before allegedly shooting two NYPD officers.

“I don’t want that guy in my city, plain and simple.”

He added: “Those who are here committing crimes, robberies shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country.”

The mayor’s comments drew backlash from Murad Awawdeh, President and CEO of New York Immigration Coalition, who accused Adams of attacking the constitutional rights of immigrants and sowing misinformation about due process in a statement.

“He is ripping a page from Trump’s playbook, stoking fear and spreading disinformation,” Awawdeh said. “We should be able to expect that the Mayor of New York City has a basic understanding of the Constitutional rights of the people he serves.

“Simply for his own self-interest, you would think Mayor Adams would be the biggest proponent of due process.

“He should apologize for his patently inaccurate statement, and make clear exactly how he will ensure every New Yorker maintains their Constitutional rights.”