New York mayor open to the possibility of deporting migrants who have been charged with crimes

Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - New York Mayor, Eric Adams has said that he is open to the possibility of deporting migrants who have been charged with crimes.
Asked during a Tuesday news briefing about how his own legal
situation affects his view on migrants, Adams facing felony corruption and
bribery charges in federal court, said the rights he has are not the same as
someone who “snuck” into the country.
“I’m an American,” Adams said. “Americans have certain
rights. The Constitution is for Americans, and I’m not a person that snuck into
this country. … What rights I have, the person that decides to shoot the police
officer, they should not have those same rights. OK? That’s my position.”
Adams, who has frequently said he wants to see changes
to the city’s sanctuary city policies, told reporters he is open to
working with Trump’s new border czar to set up a plan to deport those charged
with crimes like shootings or rape.
Adams said he soon plans to meet with President-elect Donald
Trump’s new “border czar” Tom Homan on the incoming administration’s
plans to potentially deport accused migrant criminals.
“My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you
have abdicated your right to be in our city and I am open to figure out the
best way to address that,” he said.
“You’ve got a guy, he’s on camera shooting at a police
officer,” he said, referring to Bernardo Castro Mata, a 19-year-old from
Venezuela who illegally crossed into the US before allegedly shooting two
NYPD officers.
“I don’t want that guy in my city, plain and simple.”
He added: “Those who are here committing crimes, robberies
shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our
country.”
The mayor’s comments drew backlash from Murad Awawdeh,
President and CEO of New York Immigration Coalition, who accused Adams of
attacking the constitutional rights of immigrants and sowing misinformation
about due process in a statement.
“He is ripping a page from Trump’s playbook, stoking fear
and spreading disinformation,” Awawdeh said. “We should be able to expect that
the Mayor of New York City has a basic understanding of the Constitutional
rights of the people he serves.
“Simply for his own self-interest, you would think Mayor
Adams would be the biggest proponent of due process.
“He should apologize for his patently inaccurate statement,
and make clear exactly how he will ensure every New Yorker maintains their
Constitutional rights.”
0 Comments