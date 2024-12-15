Uproar as RUTO’s Gov’t announces an increase in electricity prices beginning this December





Monday, December 16, 2024 – Kenyans are set to dig deeper in their pockets to afford electricity after the government of President William Ruto announced an increase in electricity prices beginning this December.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reviewed the water levy prices upwards signaling an increase in electricity prices.

In an official notice, the government revealed that there will be an additional charge of Ksh1.35 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on all electricity bills following an increase in the levy charged by the Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA).

According to the notice by Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, the WRMA levy is calculated and based on the energy purchased from hydropower plants with a capacity of 1 megawatt (MW) or more.

The approved rate for this levy is Ksh5.00 cents per kWh. This means that Kenyans will witness an increase in their electricity bills due to the new levy calculated based on the amount of hydropower-generated electricity used.

Currently, the price of electricity is Ksh28.57 per kWh for domestic consumers using more than 100 kWh per month.

With the increase due to the levy, Kenyans will now have to pay Ksh29.92 per kWh starting in December 2024.

According to the notice, the various hydropower plants in the country produced a total of 267,313,330 kWh of electricity in November 2024.

This increase comes days after the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy proposed an amendment to the Energy Act, 2019 in a bid to lower energy costs.

