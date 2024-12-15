After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 18)

She could not believe that email
and she was sure that she had let out a scream. She felt so weak….heck, she
could not feel her feet or her whole body for that matter. Her mother and
sister rushed to the room and held her on her sides. She could hear them asking
what was wrong but she was totally unable to talk no matter how much she tried.
They put her down on her bed and she was now hyperventilating and shaking. Her
sister started to panic and told her mother that they had had a discussion
earlier on and it may have upset her.
“I do not think so. The last time
she was admitted to the hospital she kept having such episodes. It could be
recurring. We need to take her to the hospital.”
“She was admitted? Why didn’t you
tell me? What was the problem? Could be she received some news on her phone.
Let me check.”
“Could you have cared if I had
told you then? She will tell you herself once she gets better. Let us focus on
taking her to the hospital.
Rael’s phone had locked the phone
screen and could only be unlocked with her fingerprints. Her sister held her
fingers up and managed to unlock the phone.
“Mum it looks like Rael has lost
a colleague by the name of Collins.”
It seemed like Rael was waiting
for this to be repeated to her for it to sink. The moment Priscilla said these words;
she started to cry profusely saying that could not be true and that she could
barely breathe. Priscilla decided to check her bag to see if she could get any
medication. She was a nurse and she could tell that her sister was suffering
from a panic attack. She confirmed her fears when she found anxiety, sleep
inducing and antidepressants medication in her bag. She took an anxiety pill
and gave one to her sister.
“She should be much calmer in the
next ten minutes. I will sit beside her mum; you can go and continue with your
chores. She will be fine.”
“I am staying here with you two.
I cannot work knowing that my daughter is going through this. Kemunto has been
through so much gaki. Just go and check up on papa. I do not want him to find
out this is happening. It is not good for his health.”
“Okay mama. I will be back. Just
hold her and encourage her to take deep breaths.”
Priscilla found her father
enjoying sugarcane outside the house and he signaled her to sit beside him.
“I am so happy that you and your
sister are back to talking. My heart feels lighter. Seeing you talking and
laughing together has been my prayers.”
“Now that you are happy papa,
will you go with me to the States?”
“Will they agree for me to go
with my cows, chicken and farm at the airport?”
“Why are you and mum so stubborn?
Your farm and all the animals in it will survive without you for two weeks.
Alternatively you and mum can come visiting in turns.”
“I never leave my wife alone. She
cheated on me once, she might do it again. Where is she by the way? I have not
seen her for the last ten minutes and I did not hear her announcing that she
was going to the market.”
“She is in the house. I left her
talking with Rael. Let me go and find her to inform her that you have missed
her. And papa, please drop the cheating story. It is too old.”
“Go get me my wife.”
She found Rael much calmer and
they were hugging with their mum.
“Never scare me like that again
sissy. Mummy, dad is asking for you. Your presence has been missed. I will take
it from here with Rael.”
“What does your dad want now?
Anyway, let me go before he starts shouting all over the place. I am so glad
that you are here for your sister. I do not know what could have happened if
you were still not in talking terms.”
“It is God’s doing mama. I am
glad we found our way back to each other. Now go and find your husband. Come
here sissy. My laps are warmer than mama’s. I promise.”
“Hehehe! I am in shock Priscilla.
I cannot believe Collins is dead. I am even afraid of asking what happened to
him. We were not in talking terms but things were getting better between us. He
was very good with what he did at work and that made him a better asshole. I
need to call and know what is happening. Where is my phone?”
“I have your phone. I need you to
be absolutely calm before accessing your phone. I am so sorry that this is
happening babe. I am sorry that you have had to undergo depression and anxiety
on your own. Mama tells me that you were admitted. I am not going to ask what
triggered it but I want you to know that I love you and I am here for you.”
“Thank you sissy. I am so glad
that you are here and that we are here. Seriously though, I need my phone. Not
knowing anything will just heighten my anxiety.”
“It is okay. I will give you your
phone but after you find out everything, you promise me that we will go out and
grab some drinks or I will give you some sleeping pills to allow you some rest.
Whichever sounds fun to you, I am good with it.”
“You want us to drinking here in
Kisii? Who are you? Of course you know what my option is. Give me my phone.”
“Say it. I want to hear your
option loud and clear.”
“Drinks of course. That goes
without saying.”
She took her phone from Priscilla
and started going through her texts trying to find out what had happened to
Collins or if all this was some kind of sick joke. All she could find was a lot
of condolence messages and messages informing her of his death. She was so
scared of calling anyone but she knew that she had to do it. She called a few
people but none of them were picking up. Finally, Liz of HR picked up and
she sounded like she had been crying the
whole day. They had an on and off relationship with Collins and Rael
immediately felt terrible for calling her.
“Hi Rael, I guess you have
already heard”
“Is it true Liz? What happened?”
“I had to go view his body for me
to believe it Rael. Seeing his body lifeless and cold, really hit me hard. It
is suspected that he committed suicide. I think the pressure we gave him since
the day you reported him became too much for him to handle.”
“Suicide? Collins was so full of
life and nothing shook him. I am so sorry Liz. I did not mean to upset you.”
“Yeah, when everyone was at the
morgue apart from you, we knew you felt guilty for what you did. We do not
blame you so just you know.”
“Liz, you of all people know that
I took leave to come visit my ailing parents. Again, this is heavy for you so I
will not talk much. I am sorry and I will see you when I get back to Nairobi”
“Whatever.”
Rael could not understand the way
Liz had the audacity to subtly blame her for causing Collins’ death. Most
people had absolutely refused to see the pain that man had caused her. They
probably would have believed her if she died. That aside, she was shocked that
Collins had committed suicide. He was the strongest, hard headed person she had
ever met. What if she indeed caused him to commit suicide. This was too much
for her to handle.
“Let us go grab those drinks
Riri”
“One hug and you feel free enough
to use that name again? Let us freshen up, eat then we go.”
“I am not hungry.”
“I am sorry if whatever I have
listed came off as options. They are not. You get into the shower first and I
will wait here just in case you get another panic attack. Please leave the door
slightly ajar”
“Okay commander”
She took a shower and was glad
that she had carried the anxiety medication because she felt absolutely calm.
She however could not stop thinking about how Collins looked lifeless in the
morgue. She wondered how he committed suicide…asking Liz that question could
have been very insensitive although that bitch had been very insensitive to
her. She hoped that what had happened would not make her get punished at work. She
stepped out of the shower and found that her sister had already chosen for her
what she was going to wear.
“I hope I will fit into those
jeans. I keep getting fatter every day”
“It will fit. We need to talk
about that weight though. Hurry up. We are going to get fucked up today.”
0 Comments