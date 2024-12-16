UHURU’s man JEREMIAH KIONI blasts Pastors and Bishops visiting RUTO at State House to receive brown envelops

Monday, December 16, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has lambasted Pastors and Bishops for visiting President William Ruto at State House for handouts.
In a statement, Kioni, who is
former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand man, cautioned church leaders
against receiving rewards from politicians, especially Ruto’s dirty money,
because it ruins their reputation.
According to him, such activities
ruin the trust Kenyans have in church leaders.
He alleged that several church
leaders had in recent weeks been invited for meetings at State House only to be
given money to reportedly divert their attention.
"This behaviour of going to
State House, you must come out with a brown envelope, and if you accept the
envelope, even your preachings become corrupt. And this is what had led to
where we are today," Kioni revealed.
This comes days after evangelical
pastors and bishops went to meet Ruto at State House at a time when other
churches, like the Catholic and Anglican, have rejected Ruto and his money
which they claimed is ill-gotten.
