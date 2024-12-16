UHURU’s man JEREMIAH KIONI blasts Pastors and Bishops visiting RUTO at State House to receive brown envelops





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has lambasted Pastors and Bishops for visiting President William Ruto at State House for handouts.

In a statement, Kioni, who is former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand man, cautioned church leaders against receiving rewards from politicians, especially Ruto’s dirty money, because it ruins their reputation.

According to him, such activities ruin the trust Kenyans have in church leaders.

He alleged that several church leaders had in recent weeks been invited for meetings at State House only to be given money to reportedly divert their attention.

"This behaviour of going to State House, you must come out with a brown envelope, and if you accept the envelope, even your preachings become corrupt. And this is what had led to where we are today," Kioni revealed.

This comes days after evangelical pastors and bishops went to meet Ruto at State House at a time when other churches, like the Catholic and Anglican, have rejected Ruto and his money which they claimed is ill-gotten.

