



Friday, December 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has quietly signed a bill exempting Members of Parliament from paying tax on their Sh7.5 million car grants.

Initially, the Tax Amendment Bill required MPs to pay Sh 2.5 million tax on their car grants.

The changes were introduced through the Tax Amendment Bill 2024 and were secretly hurried by MPs and later the president assented this week.

In reaction to the move by the MPs and the Executive, Kenyans have accused government officials of prioritising the interests of the political elite over the public good, further deepening the divide between ordinary citizens and public servants.

President William Ruto, regarded as the worst President Kenya has ever had, has remained mute on why he signed a bill that will exempt some people from paying taxes, despite his 2022 campaign promise that no one would be spared from taxation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST