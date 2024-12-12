KALONZO slams President RUTO for misleading Kenyans in his Jamhuri speech ‘rich in fake facts’





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has poured scorn on President William Ruto’s Jamhuri Day speech, terming it 'rich in fake facts’

In a tweet, Kalonzo, who is also the leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement party, claimed the head of state used the 61st Jamhuri Day speech to self-congratulate instead of delivering a solemn and reflective national address.

According to the former vice president, the president's speech was allegedly designed to mislead Kenyans.

"It is highly regrettable that instead of the solemn and reflective national address it is supposed to be, the 61st Jamhuri Day Message today was a self-congratulatory Ode of Pipe Dreams and Misinformation by President William Ruto. It was rich in fake facts designed by a Predatory Kenya Kwanza regime to mislead Kenyans," Kalonzo said.

The Wiper boss said Ruto's speech did not mirror the vision of the forefathers who sacrificed their lives for the country to attain its independence.

"That is not the vision of our forebears', who sacrificed to free us from the punishing and dehumanising yoke of colonialism," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST