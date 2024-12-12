Nyandarua residents reject President RUTO’s Jamhuri Day Speech – Hatutaki Uongo! (VIDEO)





Friday, December 13, 2024 - A video has emerged of Nyandarua County residents rejecting President William Ruto’s speech during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Engineer Grounds on Thursday.

Nyandarua Governor Dr. Moses Ndirangu Badilisha tried to appeal to the residents to remain calm and listen to the speech but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

County commissioner Abdirizak Jardesa was forced to read the speech while surrounded by police as residents walked out.

The county commissioner later condemned the incident, calling it shameful.

Subsequently, the Commissioner urged the residents to respect their leaders and avoid being swayed by inciteful politicians.

Some of the residents later told journalists that they decided to leave the grounds due to unfulfilled promises by Rutos’s regime.

Here is the video

At the Jamhuri celebrations in Nyandarua, the residents have walked out & told the County Commissioner to go & read Ruto's speech to Nyúkwa or give it to his cows like Ichung'wah & Ndīi to chew so that they can continue farting out more nonsense before they are vaccinated 😂. pic.twitter.com/QDntcMc5wT — Wamutahi (@Son_of_Laikipia) December 12, 2024

