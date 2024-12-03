Uproar as ODM’s JUNET MOHAMED calls for scrapping of public participation to allow RUTO to do what he wants.





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has surprised Kenyans after he called for the scrapping of Public Participation as a pre-condition before the implementation of development projects.

Speaking in Taita Taveta on Monday while accompanying President William Ruto, Junet criticized constitutional requirements hindering progress on multi-billion megaprojects, which would otherwise be of great benefit to Kenyans.

"The government is elected, so it works for citizens, but the government is being sanctioned because it has to ask for permission from Kenyans, civil society, Judiciary, Parliament, and religious organisations.

"When will the government work?" he posed.

Junet also said the recent cancellation of deals with India's Adani Group is a perfect example of how the requirement for a nod from the public and other constitutional entities was stifling development in the country.

"This thing of asking for permission from everyone must end," the Minority Leader in the National Assembly said.

"Our airport is in a poor state; investors came from outside to help us refurbish the airport, (but) the President said if citizens don't want it, we have to drop it."

The Kenyan DAILY POST