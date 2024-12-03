ALAI: JOHO became CS because of his hard work, not because of the Gen Z protests





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Hassan Joho didn’t become Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary because of June anti-government protests that were spearheaded by Gen Zs, an outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has said.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday after Kenyans mocked Joho for threatening Gen Zs, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai said Joho became CS because of the career he built over the years.

Some Kenyans were abusing Joho claiming he became CS because of the Gen Z protested on X and other social media platforms.

“Joho didn’t become CS because of X. He became CS because of a career he built over the years. Don’t reduce years of hard work to posts on X,” Alai wrote on X

Joho, on Monday, threatened to deal ruthlessly with Kenyans on social media who keep on bashing President William Ruto and his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.