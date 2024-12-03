Revenge served cold as a jilted Kenyan lady destroys her alcoholic husband’s clothes and other household items before fleeing - They had been married for 2 years (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - A Kenyan man was left devastated after he returned home, only to find out that his wife of two years had destroyed his clothes and other household items before fleeing.

According to the victim, their fallout stemmed from his drinking habits but said he never anticipated such drastic actions.

He had been spending a lot of time in drinking dens, neglecting his wife and daughter.

His wife had tried to plead with him to quit the bottle but her pleas fell on deaf ears, prompting her to hatch a revenge mission.

"Tulikosana akavuruga kila kitu. Amekatakata nguo zangu zote; as we are talking now, sina nguo hata moja.

"Hata boxer na mattress zote zilikatwa," he lamented.

