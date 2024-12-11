‘Unity of the country is paramount,’ – DP KITHURE KINDIKI lauds RUTO for meeting UHURU in ICHAWERI





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has commended President William Ruto for meeting his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto met Uhuru at his Ichaweri home on Monday, where he sought his advice on governance and requested his help in easing the currently high political tensions in the country.

Reacting to the meeting that caught many Kenyans by surprise, Kindiki explained that the reconciliation between the leaders who never saw eye to eye in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election would enhance the country's stability.

At a time when the Kenya Kwanza administration was under pressure, Kindiki observed that it would provide an atmosphere for development in the country.

"Rapprochement between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta works well for national unity, stability and enables the country to collectively focus on addressing national development priorities," Kindiki stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST