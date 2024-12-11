Is RUTO set to appoint UHURU’s brother MUHOHO as a Cabinet Secretary after meeting the former President in ICHAWERI?





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – In a significant political move, President William Ruto is reportedly contemplating appointing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho, as Cabinet Secretary.

This was revealed by a source who attended Ruto’s meeting with Uhuru at his Ichaweri home on Monday.

And that is not all, Ruto is also planning to make Muhoho his running mate in the 2027 General Election.

The source detailed that Ruto intends to use Uhuru to reclaim his glory in Mt Kenya.

To put the icing on the cake, Ruto is also contemplating bringing Uhuru’s former CS Mutahi Kagwe and former Interior PS Karanja Kibicho on board.

Ruto called on his predecessor with official communication from both sides saying they engaged in discussions about pressing “national and regional issues”.

In a statement released by State House, the leaders emphasised the importance of achieving a broader political consensus to foster inclusive growth and progress.

In a follow-up statement yesterday, Ruto said the future of the country hinges on inclusivity, urging every citizen to play a role in shaping the nation’s trajectory.

As the political landscape evolves, insiders reveal the two leaders also strategised on the 2027 elections.

The discourse included shifting political dynamics in Mt Kenya, particularly the increasing influence of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

To counter Gachagua’s growing influence and reclaim part of the Kikuyu vote, the two leaders agreed on potential Cabinet appointments of Muhoho, Kagwe, Kibicho, and Ndiritu Muriithi – former Laikipia governor and nephew of former President Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST