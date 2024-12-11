Is RUTO set to appoint UHURU’s brother MUHOHO as a Cabinet Secretary after meeting the former President in ICHAWERI?

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – In a significant political move, President William Ruto is reportedly contemplating appointing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho, as Cabinet Secretary.
This was revealed by a source
who attended Ruto’s meeting with Uhuru at his Ichaweri home on Monday.
And that is not all, Ruto is
also planning to make Muhoho his running mate in the 2027 General Election.
The source detailed that Ruto
intends to use Uhuru to reclaim his glory in Mt Kenya.
To put the icing on the cake, Ruto
is also contemplating bringing Uhuru’s former CS Mutahi Kagwe and former
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho on board.
Ruto called on his predecessor
with official communication from both sides saying they engaged in discussions
about pressing “national and regional issues”.
In a statement released by State
House, the leaders emphasised the importance of achieving a broader political
consensus to foster inclusive growth and progress.
In a follow-up statement
yesterday, Ruto said the future of the country hinges on inclusivity, urging
every citizen to play a role in shaping the nation’s trajectory.
As the political landscape
evolves, insiders reveal the two leaders also strategised on the 2027
elections.
The discourse included shifting
political dynamics in Mt Kenya, particularly the increasing influence of impeached
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
To counter Gachagua’s growing
influence and reclaim part of the Kikuyu vote, the two leaders agreed on potential
Cabinet appointments of Muhoho, Kagwe, Kibicho, and Ndiritu Muriithi – former
Laikipia governor and nephew of former President Mwai Kibaki.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments