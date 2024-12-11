MOSES KURIA calls for revival of BBI season 2 to placate Mt Kenya region which has abandoned RUTO





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Moses Kuria, commended his boss for meeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu South.

In a lengthy statement on Tuesday afternoon, Kuria described the meeting between Ruto and Uhuru as a timely display of patriotism, sobriety, and selflessness.

Kuria thanked Uhuru for prioritising the nation over personal or sectarian interests, stressing that "closing ranks and forgiving each other" is far easier than managing the consequences of a failed state.

Kuria also addressed the alleged anger from the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, assuring that the region will no longer be marginalised.

He emphasised that the meeting between Ruto and Uhuru marks a shift away from business-as-usual politics.

Reflecting on his previous opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the former Cabinet secretary admitted that he, along with other political figures, had been wrong.

He urged Ruto, Uhuru, and opposition leader Raila Odinga to unite and work toward reviving the BBI initiative, which advocated for a more inclusive and responsive constitution.

"We can no longer depend on handshakes and personal meetings to make us feel safe in our country.

"The frequent handshakes and artificial formations have vindicated ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the BBI initiative. They were right and we were wrong.

I urge Ruto, Uhuru, and Raila to close ranks and lead the nation in picking from where BBI flopped and give this country a constitution that speaks to the emerging realities of our nation and our society.

"BBI season two is urgent and cannot wait," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST