MOSES KURIA calls for revival of BBI season 2 to placate Mt Kenya region which has abandoned RUTO

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Moses Kuria, commended his boss for meeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu South.
In a lengthy statement on Tuesday afternoon, Kuria described the meeting between Ruto and Uhuru as a timely display of patriotism, sobriety, and selflessness.
Kuria thanked Uhuru for
prioritising the nation over personal or sectarian interests, stressing that
"closing ranks and forgiving each other" is far easier than managing
the consequences of a failed state.
Kuria also addressed the alleged
anger from the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of deputy president
Rigathi Gachagua, assuring that the region will no longer be marginalised.
He emphasised that the meeting
between Ruto and Uhuru marks a shift away from business-as-usual politics.
Reflecting on his previous
opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the former Cabinet
secretary admitted that he, along with other political figures, had been wrong.
He urged Ruto, Uhuru, and
opposition leader Raila Odinga to unite and work toward reviving the BBI
initiative, which advocated for a more inclusive and responsive constitution.
"We can no longer depend on handshakes and personal meetings to make us feel safe in our country.
"The
frequent handshakes and artificial formations have vindicated ex-president
Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the BBI initiative.
They were right and we were wrong.
I urge Ruto, Uhuru, and Raila to close ranks and lead the nation in picking from where BBI flopped and give this country a constitution that speaks to the emerging realities of our nation and our society.
"BBI season two is urgent and cannot wait," he said.
