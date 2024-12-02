Undercover cops conduct and intelligence-led operation and arrest Undercover cops conduct an intelligence-led operation and arrest 3 gang members behind armed robberies along the busy Kisumu-Nairobi Road (PHOTOs).3 gang members behind armed robberies along the busy Kisumu-Nairobi Road (PHOTOs).





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Three criminals who have been waylaying members of the public and robbing them of valuables along Kisumu - Nairobi road near CFAO center have been arrested by undercover officers drawn from Kasagam Police Station.

Oblivious of a sting operation to end their reign of terror, the trio who were part of a five-man gang pounced on the officers using an array of crude weapons, too late to realize they had carried the wrong weapons in a battle of guns.



Outsmarted, three of the five obeyed orders to surrender, dropping their weapons as the other two scooted off like terrified warthogs. The latter, having been identified, are being hotly pursued amidst calls to surrender at the Kasagam station.



The arrested, Elly Omondi Oyugi, 22, and Isaac Ochieng, 22 have been placed in custody pending arraignment while Wesley John Oyugi, 27, is in hospital undergoing treatment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.