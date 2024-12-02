EPRA on the spot over a case of adulterated fuel at Total Njabini (Receipts)





Monday, December 2, 2024 - A distressed motorist has reached out claiming that her vehicle broke down after fueling at Total Njabini, alleging that the diesel purchased was adulterated, leading to a harrowing night of mechanical failures and frantic repairs.

Here is her account of the seven-hour ordeal in Kinangop.

"Hi Nyakundi. This was the Saturday 30th Incident.



3:51 pm - Fueled at Total Njabini. Full tank. I trust Total.



3:59 pm - Dashboard prompts “Drain water from fuel filter.” I stopped for a few minutes, but the alert did not disappear. I thought maybe it was kidogo maji or a sensor issue.



4:05 pm - Arrived at my destination near Karima Girls. About 2 km from Ndunyu Njeru.



9:00 pm - Time to start my journey back to Nairobi. Hell broke loose. After ignition, the engine vibrated violently! Same error: “Drain water from fuel filter.”



Normally, this is something you can do on your own. After several attempts without success, we resolved to engage a mechanic. It was now past 10:00 pm. Hapa nikutafuta mechanic hadi kwao home.



11:00 pm - Mechanic arrives. Manages to empty the fuel filter and drain everything that was already in the system. Miraculously, the vehicle ignites. Happily, we leave the scene. 100 m from the scene, the car loses power and stops 😨. It’s now almost midnight. Stuck deep inside Kinangop, traumatized, frustrated, and helpless.



12:00 midnight - Another major decision: drain the fuel tank. Every drop of it. Everything now smells like kerosene. The fuel was adulterated; it was actually more kerosene than diesel, plus water. Now we need fuel to refuel once we empty the tank.

Huku, petrol stations hufungwa by 8:00 pm. Some nduthi guy went all the way to Kwa Haraka and got us some 20 l. Attempts to siphon fuel using a pipe were not successful. The mechanic didn’t anticipate he would need to remove the entire fuel tank, so hana tools. He had to rush home to bring them.



1:00 am - Mechanic came back. Removed the entire fuel tank with 80 l of fuel. Spent almost an hour. The pain of watching your fuel tank being removed past midnight by a stranger, unsure whether he could fix it back properly, was horrific. But did I have a choice?



2:00 am - Mechanic returns the fuel tank. Using a makeshift funnel, we refueled. Now it was the moment of truth. Madam akisha, wolaaaa! The engine ignites. Everyone claps 👏. Wow, it has worked finally.



3:00 am - I left Kinangop. We made it to Nairobi past 5:00 am.



TotalEnergies rep shared this report from EPRA. Do Epra officials work on Sundays?

