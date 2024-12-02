Rogue boda boda riders torch a multi-million Tata truck in Mlolongo after the driver knocked and killed their colleague and a pillion passenger (PHOTO).





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Traffic was disrupted in Mlolongo after rogue boda boda riders torched a truck after the driver knocked their colleague and a pillion passenger to death.

The rider was ferrying a passenger when the truck crushed them to death.

The driver reportedly escaped to avoid being lynched by the angry boda boda riders who were baying for his blood while accusing him of driving recklessly.

The riders unleashed their wrath on the truck and torched it before police arrived to quell the situation.

Below is a photo of the ill-fated truck.



