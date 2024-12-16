Want a car for as low as Sh50,000? Hurry as a company announces crazy auction – Things are not looking good for Kenyans





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Several Kenyans could be on the verge of losing their property through auction after entities issued a notice for the collection of various properties.

The private entities, in a gazette notice, announced the auction of several vehicles should the owners fail to pick them up within the next thirty days from the date of the announcement.

In the notice, the agencies that deal in automobiles revealed that the auction of the uncollected property would be conducted by popular auctioneers who are mostly located within Nairobi.

While issuing the 30-day ultimatum, the dealers stated that the owners of the vehicles would only be allowed to collect their cars once they settled all the accumulated storage charges.

The vehicles are said to be at two automotive storage facilities, which are located along Thika Road in Nairobi. Inside the storage facilities are four vehicles, including four five-seater cars.

Similarly, Kenyans who were yet to collect their items from a storage facility at the Wall Street Business Park along ICD Road in Nairobi were directed to do so within 30 days, failure to which the government would auction them.

According to the notice, the property would be disposed of, either by public auction or private treaty, and the proceeds of the sale would be defrayed against all accrued charges without any further reference to the owners.

Further, another automobile agency announced the auction of motor vehicles as low as Ksh50,000 and Ksh70,000 should the owners of the vehicles fail to collect them within the next 30 days.

In its notice, the Ruaka-based dealers stated that they would be auctioning the vehicles at the mentioned price once the timeline elapses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST