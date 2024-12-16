Want a car for as low as Sh50,000? Hurry as a company announces crazy auction – Things are not looking good for Kenyans

Monday, December 16, 2024 - Several Kenyans could be on the verge of losing their property through auction after entities issued a notice for the collection of various properties.
The private entities, in a
gazette notice, announced the auction of several vehicles should the owners
fail to pick them up within the next thirty days from the date of the
announcement.
In the notice, the agencies that
deal in automobiles revealed that the auction of the uncollected
property would be conducted by popular auctioneers who are mostly located
within Nairobi.
While issuing the 30-day
ultimatum, the dealers stated that the owners of the vehicles would only be
allowed to collect their cars once they settled all the accumulated storage
charges.
The vehicles are said to be at
two automotive storage facilities, which are located along Thika Road in
Nairobi. Inside the storage facilities are four vehicles, including four
five-seater cars.
Similarly, Kenyans who were yet
to collect their items from a storage facility at the Wall Street Business Park
along ICD Road in Nairobi were directed to do so within 30 days, failure to
which the government would auction them.
According to the notice, the
property would be disposed of, either by public auction or private treaty, and
the proceeds of the sale would be defrayed against all accrued charges without
any further reference to the owners.
Further, another automobile
agency announced the auction of motor vehicles as low as Ksh50,000 and
Ksh70,000 should the owners of the vehicles fail to collect them within the
next 30 days.
In its notice, the Ruaka-based
dealers stated that they would be auctioning the vehicles at the mentioned
price once the timeline elapses.
