UHURU's brother, MUHOHO KENYATTA, appointed to a lucrative position in RUTO's government - Dynasties are back in power!

Sunday, December 15, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, has been appointed to a senior position in President William Ruto's government
Muhoho Kenyatta, along with three other Kenyans—Jas Bedi,
Chairperson of KEPSA; Rajan Shah, former KAM Chairperson and CEO of Capwell
Industries; and Clifford Machoka, Senior Director of Public Affairs for East
and Central Africa at Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa Ltd—has been
appointed as a Kenyan representative to the Governing Council and Executive
Committee of the East African Business Council Board (EABC)
The council also includes
representatives from Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.
The announcement was made during
the East African Business Council's 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on
December 13, 2024, at the Mount Meru Hotel in Arusha, Tanzania.
