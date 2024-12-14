UHURU's brother, MUHOHO KENYATTA, appointed to a lucrative position in RUTO's government - Dynasties are back in power!





Sunday, December 15, 2024 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, has been appointed to a senior position in President William Ruto's government

Muhoho Kenyatta, along with three other Kenyans—Jas Bedi, Chairperson of KEPSA; Rajan Shah, former KAM Chairperson and CEO of Capwell Industries; and Clifford Machoka, Senior Director of Public Affairs for East and Central Africa at Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa Ltd—has been appointed as a Kenyan representative to the Governing Council and Executive Committee of the East African Business Council Board (EABC)

The council also includes representatives from Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The announcement was made during the East African Business Council's 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on December 13, 2024, at the Mount Meru Hotel in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Kenyan DAILY POST