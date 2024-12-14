Panic among Equity Bank staff as 300 employees are abruptly fired without being given prior warning - See the leaked letters.





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - More letters confirming the abrupt layoffs at Equity Bank have surfaced, adding to the growing concern over the bank’s handling of terminations.

According to the latest source, 300 employees were issued termination letters on the morning of Friday, December 13, 2024, despite the bank’s previous commitment to a three-month notice period outlined in performance improvement plans (PIP).



This latest batch of letters further illustrates the need for more communication and transparency, as affected staff were not given prior warning, and the terminations were executed with immediate effect.



Many are now questioning the integrity of the process, with some employees noting discrepancies between the terms outlined in show-cause notices and the actual termination conditions.



The latest developments serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing concerns surrounding the bank’s labour practices.

The Kenya DAILY POST.