BABU OWINO says UHURU and RUTO ‘handshake’ is a confirmation that RAILA ODINGA was ‘conned’ in 2022





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has stated that the Monday meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, confirms they "played" former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2022 presidential election.

Immediately after Raila Odinga lost the 2022 presidential contest, Babu Owino was among ODM's top honchos who said Uhuru was not committed to supporting Jakom’s bid and termed it as a ‘long con’

Babu, known for his sharp tongue and unapologetic commentary, interpreted Monday's meeting as evidence that Raila was "played" in the lead-up to the 2022 polls.

"I just don’t know why I was born this intelligent. When I tell you that your wife is pregnant just start buying diapers, don't ask how I know," Babu Owino stated.

Ruto held a meeting with Uhuru at the latter's home in Gatundu. The two discussed various issues, including the debate over reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The two national leaders also discussed issues around political stability and inclusivity in the country.

