BABU OWINO says UHURU and RUTO ‘handshake’ is a confirmation that RAILA ODINGA was ‘conned’ in 2022

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has stated that the Monday meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, confirms they "played" former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2022 presidential election.
Immediately after Raila Odinga
lost the 2022 presidential contest, Babu Owino was among ODM's top honchos who
said Uhuru was not committed to supporting Jakom’s bid and termed it as a
‘long con’
Babu, known for his sharp tongue
and unapologetic commentary, interpreted Monday's meeting as evidence that
Raila was "played" in the lead-up to the 2022 polls.
"I just don’t know
why I was born this intelligent. When I tell you that your wife is pregnant
just start buying diapers, don't ask how I know," Babu Owino
stated.
Ruto held a meeting with Uhuru at
the latter's home in Gatundu. The two discussed various issues, including the
debate over reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission
(IEBC).
The two national leaders also
discussed issues around political stability and inclusivity in the country.
