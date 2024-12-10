Go Away: Watch the moment political activist KASMUEL MCOURE was chased away by ladies after he turned up for anti-femicide protests (VIDEO).





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Renowned political activist Kasmuel McOure was left with an egg on his face after he was chased away by protesters on Tuesday when he turned up for the anti-femicide protests in Nairobi Central Business District.

In the video, the protesters are seen calling Kasmuel a thief and a traitor when he tries to join them in the protests, forcing him to run for his dear life.

Kasmuel came into the limelight during the Gen Z protests but his popularity dwindled after he joined Raila Odinga’s ODM party and announced his political ambitions.

Many people have branded him an opportunist disguised as a revolutionist for dining with politicians.

Watch the video.

