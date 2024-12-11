UHURU is meeting RUTO because he is scared of GACHAGUA’s influence in Mt Kenya region – Former MP says.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A former MP from Mt Kenya region has poured cold water on Monday's meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to sources, Ruto travelled to Ichaweri, Gatundu, to meet Uhuru and seek his assistance on governance matters, as his administration appears to be struggling significantly.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu suggested that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is aligning with Ruto to counter the growing influence of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the Mt. Kenya region.

Wambugu, a close ally of Gachagua, claimed that the former president is scared of Gachagua’s growing influence in the region and may collaborate with Ruto to undermine his support among the electorate.

“Uhuru doesn’t trust Rigathi’s growing influence in Mt Kenya. Ruto would want it reduced or eradicated. Is this a common interest for the two? Time will tell.

“Ruto still needs Mt Kenya for 2027. The question now is whether Uhuru can help Ruto reduce the anger in the Mt over the next 3 years, and convince part of the region back to Ruto. Can he?

"Hmmmh.2025 will be an interesting year,” Wambugu wrote on his X page.

