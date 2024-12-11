If you have ever eaten rice, check yourself to the nearest hospital as KEBS reveals you have been consuming poison





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Kenyans may have been unknowingly consuming poisoned rice after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) flagged a 2-million-kilogram consignment tainted with toxins that has already entered the market.

Documents from KEBS, obtained by the press, revealed how the rice, which was declared unfit for human consumption, was diverted into the Kenyan market.

According to the standards bureau, the flagged consignment, imported from Pakistan in September and October of this year, was deemed unfit after failing the aflatoxin test.

The bureau stated that the test results showed the rice contained a higher percentage of aflatoxin than allowed, making it unfit for human consumption.

The report further disclosed that a consignment of 83,000 bags of 25kg rice was ferried from the Kilindini port in Mombasa to Nairobi, where it was repacked and redistributed to several wholesale and retail outlets.

When KEBS officials realised that the rice had entered the market despite failing to meet the required standards, they initiated a crackdown but only managed to seize 23,000 kg.

Market surveillance officers from KEBS confiscated the poisonous rice at the Central Business Park, located within Nairobi's industrial area.

This is not the first time Kenyans have faced the risk of consuming poisonous or substandard products.

Just three months ago, KEBS flagged 32 million liters of cooking oil that had illegally entered the market.

The Kenyan DAILY POST