Any Kenyan opposing the vaccination of cows is Mad, Unreasonable, and Stupid - RUTO says





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - President William Ruto has pledged to proceed with the nationwide vaccination of 22 million cows.

Speaking in Wajir County on Tuesday at the Pastoralist Leadership Summit, he reaffirmed his commitment to the initiative despite opposition from some leaders.

The president argued that the programme was an initiative that would benefit pastoralists and that people opposing it were stupid.

According to the head of state, any leader opposing the vaccination of livestock was mad or unreasonable.

“Anybody opposing vaccination is simply mad, unreasonable and possibly stupid. Vaccination is necessary because we need disease-free livestock.

"I want to tell livestock keepers that there is an evil spirit in Kenya that is resident in some leaders who oppose everything," Ruto said.

He explained that the purpose of the vaccination was to ensure that livestock products from the Kenyan market met the standards for exportation to international markets, arguing that for a long time, the products have fallen short of the requirement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST