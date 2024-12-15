UHURU cannot work with RUTO no matter what! – JEREMIAH KIONI pours cold water on the Ichaweri meeting.





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has downplayed the Monday meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto and Uhuru met at the latter’s home in Ichaweri and the meeting raised political eyebrows in the Mt Kenya region, especially at a time when the former is facing a violent rebellion in the vote-rich bloc.

However, in an interview with one of the local dailies, Kioni dismissed claims of a political partnership between the former and current President.

“On the issue of whether or not Uhuru is going to second experts like ODM, that is not his style. He believes and he would like to see a vibrant opposition because a vibrant opposition enables our democratic space to grow,” Kioni noted.

“He (Uhuru) does not believe in swallowing. He doesn’t believe in getting people into government in that manner,” he added.

Kioni added that Uhuru meeting Ruto should not be construed as a sign of an impending alliance.

City lawyer Nelson Havi has also downplayed the surprise meeting.

Havi said Ruto and Uhuru have individually let down the vote-rich Mt Kenya region and cannot do anything to appease the area’s voters to increase their political prospects.

