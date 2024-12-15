NAJIB BALALA’s plea to Kenyans as he supports RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid





Saturday, December 15, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has urged Kenyans to rally behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairperson (AUC) position, asserting that Raila’s leadership and experience make him the ideal candidate for the role.

“As a proud Kenyan, I believe it’s our duty to support one of our own, His Excellency Raila Odinga, in his bid for the African Union Chairperson. You deserve it, Best of luck," Balala posted on X.

Raila Odinga is the front-runner in the race to succeed Chadian Moussa Faki as AUC chairperson but some Kenyans are opposed to his bid.

However, on Friday, Raila Odinga surprised many during the Mjadala Africa debate, where he emerged as the winner.

Raila outshined his opponents, Djibouti’s Youssouf Mohamoud and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato, both of whom had been considered strong contenders for the African Union Chairperson (AUC) position

Sources at AUC headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia stated that Raila Odinga is in the pole position in the race to succeed Faki who retires in February 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST