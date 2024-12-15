ANYANG NYONG’O warns young leaders plotting to replace RAILA ODINGA as ODM party leader of dire consequences.





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o has cautioned leaders seeking to replace Raila Odinga as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Speaking during a media interview on Friday, Nyong’o who is acting ODM party leader, acknowledged that many young leaders within the party had ambitions of replacing the ODM boss should he get elected as the next African Union Chairperson in 2025.

While noting that the ambitions were good, he cautioned the leaders against having blind ambitions which can ruin their careers.

According to Nyong'o, young leaders within the party needed to understand the party and leadership demands needed at various levels, especially that of the party leader.

"These are young people who must have ambitions and that is normal. But they have to be realistic. You might have been in the party for two or three years but the history of the party is longer than that," he stated.

"There are a lot of things that you have to learn about being at the party and being up there. Blind ambition may not be the best thing to have. Blind ambition is very dangerous as it may take you to political hell."

