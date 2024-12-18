Two former Isiolo County Chief Officers arraigned over Ksh 163.4 million theft of public funds - These are the corrupt government officials building skyscrapers(PHOTO).





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested and arraigned two (2) former Chief Officers for Isiolo County Government over theft of public funds through fraudulent payment of Kes163.4 million for services that were not rendered.

The scheme involved an irregular award of a tender for the supply of car hire and transport services to a private company.

The two suspects, Giro Liban and Kenneth Turibu Maorwe, who served in the Office of the Governor during their tenure, were charged at the Isiolo Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, 17th December 2024.

They were apprehended by detectives earlier in the day and processed at EACC Upper Eastern Regional Offices in Isiolo.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai, the two officials pleaded not guilty to eight (8) counts of wilful failure to comply with procurement laws contrary to Section 45(2)(b) as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003, and four (4) counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 46 as read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

EACC commenced investigations into the matter after receiving allegations that the County Government of Isiolo was in the process of making a fraudulent payment of Kes163,377,754 to various suppliers for goods not delivered.

Investigations established that the County Government contracted Dabasiti Contractors and Suppliers Ltd to supply food items and hire transport services.

The two procurement processes were commenced without any procurement plan and budget. Investigations also established that the County engaged the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) and the Pending Bills Verification Task Force Committee (PBVC) to validate the bills it owed.

In their respective reports, the OAG and PBVC classified the contractor’s debt as an eligible pending bill. Nevertheless, the County Government proceeded to settle the bills.

The Court released them on Kes1 million cash bail each and bond of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on 23rd December 2024 ahead of the hearing from 26th-27th February 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.