It's the role of a good wife to give her husband his respect even if he sleeps with the housemaid - Man says







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - A man called Abdullahi Danladi Ismael has said that it's the role of a good wife to respect her husband no matter how he behaves, even if he sleeps with the housemaids.

However, a marriage therapist, Shamseddin Giwa disagreed with him, saying that a man who behaves wrongly shouldn't expect respect from his wife.

"As a society, we have a lot of work to do. For so long, the boy child has been neglected on the assumption he will be fine. Many of those are now men who have it all wrong," Mr Giwa added.




