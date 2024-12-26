Lady cries for help after her younger brother was abducted by two masked men from his house in Mlolongo (PHOTO).





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - A distressed lady has taken to social media to raise an alarm over the mysterious disappearance of her younger brother.

The missing man, identified as Steve Kavingo alias Mbisi, was reportedly abducted by two masked men from his house in Mlolongo on December 17, 2024.

He has been missing since then and efforts to trace him have been futile.

This comes amid a surge in abduction of young Kenyans, especially those with dissenting voices, in the country by suspected rogue state agents.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called for an immediate end to the ongoing mysterious abductions in the country

Speaking on Wednesday, Odinga noted that the rampant abductions that have been witnessed in 2024 should be expeditiously addressed by the government lest they pose a huge threat to national security.

Odinga noted that the tactics to use abductions as a way of administering foul justice have become of age and any Kenyan found to be contravening the law should be dealt with lawfully.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.