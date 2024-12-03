'Let them all out' - DONALD TRUMP suggests he will free Jan 6 rioters in response to JOE BIDEN pardoning his son







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - US President-elect, Donald Trump has suggested that he will free Jan 6 rioters in response to President Joe Biden pardoning his son.

In a statement issued by the White House on Sunday, December 1, Biden said that his son had been “singled out” and “selectively, and unfairly” prosecuted due to his family name.

This official grant of clemency cannot be rescinded by President-elect Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 for his conviction on federal gun charges. He also was set to be sentenced on Dec. 16 in a separate criminal case in which he pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges in September.

In his first public comment since Biden announced the pardon, Trump wrote: ‘Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!’

That came not long after Fox News commentator Charlie Hurt made the linkage.

'I think he should at least commute the sentences of all of them and pardoned every single one that was obviously just following the person in front of them wandering through the capital,' he said.

'Pardon every single one of them. There were some that did more than just that. And I think he should commute their sentences and let them all out! Every single one of them,' he said.

According to the Justice Department, 140 police officers were assulated during the attack on the Capitol, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police officers and 60 from DC's Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 1,200 people have been charged on January 6-related charges. Many battled with police officers. Others got charged with interfering with an official proceeding on a day Congress met to certify the electoral votes that made Joe Biden president.