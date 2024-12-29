This is too much! MOSES KURIA shocks RUTO as he incites civil societies to revolt against RUTO’s administration over abductions - Look!





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has taken a unique stance regarding the ongoing abductions of Kenyans by people perceived to be security agents,

This is after he urged Kenyans to sign a two-in-one petition.

On one hand, Kuria wanted the petition to put an end to unlawful abductions.

However, Kuria also wanted action to be taken on the responsible use of freedoms, particularly on social media.

"More than ever before, it is time the civil society to lead a two-in-one public petition for putting a stop to unlawful abductions and responsible use of freedoms," he said.

Kuria further revealed that he targeted 10 million signatures but urged Kenyans to be objective in the two-in-one petition.

The former lawmaker's statement came just days after police, through Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, denied any involvement in the alleged abductions of some influential social media figures in recent weeks.

According to the IG, arrests by police are typically recorded in the Occurrence Book for subsequent arraignment in a court of law and If this does not happen, the suspects are expected to be released from police custody.

Kuria's request to Kenyans to be multi-sided in the petition could have been prompted by a recent disturbing trend that has seen several AI-generated images of President William Ruto in precarious situations.

What followed after the images went viral was allegations of the abductions of some of the influential social media users, particularly on X, with videos and family testimonies backing the claims.

