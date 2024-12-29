I don’t fear you – Defiant GACHAGUA sends President RUTO a disturbing message after Nyandarua chaos

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a direct message to President William Ruto, just hours after chaos erupted at an event in Nyandarua where he was in attendance.
In a statement, Gachagua warned
Ruto against actions that undermine the Constitution and cautioned him against
‘disregarding’ the will of Kenyans.
“To President Ruto, no amount of
intimidation or violence will stop the Kenyan people from criticising you, demanding
for good governance and accountability, or asking you to respect democracy and
the rule of law,” Gachagua asserted.
His message came just hours
after an alleged attack during a thanksgiving prayer service at Shamata Ward
MCA Gitau Njamba in Nyandarua that led to police using tear gas and firing
gunshots.
“Today at a Thanksgiving Prayer
Service at Shamata in Nyandarua scores of police officers were deployed
purportedly to provide security.”
“However and without any
provocation whatsoever, a uniformed Inspector of Police gave a teargas canister
to an officer in plain clothes to throw into a VIP tent, causing panic and
commotion.”
“This was despite the fact that
the prayers were peaceful and everyone was calm,” claimed Gachagua as he
detailed the turn of events.
Gachagua, who has been vocal
against the Kenya Kwanza Government since his impeachment in October, was forced
to scamper for safety with his convoy when the commotion started.
The event took a turn for the worse when Nyandarua Senator John Methu addressed the crowd, but a fracas disrupted his speech, prompting police to intervene and disperse the gathering.
