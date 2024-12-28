This is the alleged location of the house where abducted Kenyans are reportedly being held incommunicado (PHOTO)





Saturday, December 28, 2024 - New details have emerged about how state agents have been abducting Kenyans critical of President William Ruto’s administration

Over the past six months, dozens of Kenyans have been abducted, with the police and government denying any involvement.

With many Kenyans still accusing the government of involvement in the abduction scheme, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) has identified the location of the building where abducted Kenyans are being detained

According to France-based whistleblower Nelson Amenya, the house where Kenyans critical of the government are being detained is located along Redhill Road, and he has even provided the coordinates of the so-called 'shameful detention center'

Among those still detained are Bill Mwangi, Rony Kiplagat, alias Kibet the Bull, his brother, and other third-liberation heroes.

“OSINT: Can someone verify this info I received that Kibet and other abductees may be in this NIS safe house along Peponi Road with underground cells.

" I see it’s close to Redhill Road where Bob Njage was found.

"Here are the coordinates: 1°14’07”S 36°47’14”E,” Amenya wrote on X

Here are photos of the house according to Google.