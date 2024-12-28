RAILA’s man now threatens RUTO with another round of protests over the rampant abductions in the country





Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has criticized the government of President William Ruto over the spate of abductions of the youth that have got Kenyans talking.

In a statement, the ODM MP threatened to champion fresh demonstrations against Ruto and his administration over the atrocities being meted out to innocent Kenyans with divergent views.

“The next frontier of protest might be against rampant abductions. We should not keep silent and do nothing when doing something could save a life!” Amisi stated.

Amisi’s comments come amid growing concerns about the forced abductions of youth critical of President William Ruto.

Police have since addressed the issue, stating that they are not involved in the incidents

Led by Police IG Douglas Kanja, the law enforcement officers noted that no police station in the country is holding the reported abductees.

He also clarified that the police are only mandated to arrest criminal offenders, not abduct them.

Additionally, the Police IG appealed to the public to refrain from accusing the police service, warning that such allegations could harm its reputation.

